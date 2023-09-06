© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published September 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
The number of Kansas students who are chronically missing school has nearly doubled in the past two years, and that means more are at risk of falling behind or dropping out. KMUW's Suzanne Perez looks at why students aren’t showing up, and how schools are trying to bring them back.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The nation’s top education leaders made several stops in Kansas Tuesday to visit schools and talk about job-training programs.
  • Evergy can now offer several energy efficiency programs to customers, following approval from state regulators.
  • State officials have selected a Kansas-based nonprofit to administer a new program that will promote alternatives to abortion.
  • Sedgwick County will begin a major bridge renovation project next week that will affect motorists in west Wichita.
  • The City of Wichita will disconnect water customers who are in non-compliance for their irrigation backflow systems.
  • The University of Kansas School of Business has received a $50 million dollar gift from an anonymous donor.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine.
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
