Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The number of Kansas students who are chronically missing school has nearly doubled in the past two years, and that means more are at risk of falling behind or dropping out. KMUW's Suzanne Perez looks at why students aren’t showing up, and how schools are trying to bring them back.

Plus more on these stories:



The nation’s top education leaders made several stops in Kansas Tuesday to visit schools and talk about job-training programs.

Evergy can now offer several energy efficiency programs to customers, following approval from state regulators.

State officials have selected a Kansas-based nonprofit to administer a new program that will promote alternatives to abortion.

Sedgwick County will begin a major bridge renovation project next week that will affect motorists in west Wichita.

The City of Wichita will disconnect water customers who are in non-compliance for their irrigation backflow systems.

The University of Kansas School of Business has received a $50 million dollar gift from an anonymous donor.

