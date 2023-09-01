Friday, September 1, 2023

When Music Theatre Wichita presents “Cats” next week, the stage scenery will be different from any previous performance. This one will feature iconic pieces of Wichita history, including a certain roller-coaster that once soared high above Joyland Amusement Park.

Plus more on these stories:



A journalist with the Marion County Record is suing the local police chief for a widely-criticized raid on the newspaper.

A former Wichita Police Captain has lost his law enforcement certification after being charged with sharing confidential records.

Union nurses rallied outside of St. Francis hospital Thursday as they continue to negotiate a contract with Ascension Via Christi.

An audit finds a Kansas student loan repayment program aimed at attracting residents to rural parts of the state is not working.

Residents in Clearwater easily approved a ballot measure to raise the city’s sales tax.

Millions of Americans will pay more for gasoline this Labor Day weekend.

The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats hope to carry the momentum from last season into the 2023 season, which begins this week.

The Wichita Public Library is asking customers to help design new library cards that will be available this winter.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editor: Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

