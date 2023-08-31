Thursday, August 31, 2023

In Wichita, several mothers are raising awareness about fentanyl after losing their children to the drug. In 20-22, Sedgwick County recorded more than 300 overdose deaths, with most of those being fentanyl-related. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron talked to the mothers as the world takes time today to observe International Overdose Awareness Day.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas regulators say a proposed electric rate hike for Evergy customers is too high, and they’re recommending a much lower increase.

Fewer Kansas students are eating school meals following the end of federal COVID subsidies that allowed all kids to eat free.

Navy sailors and aircraft from Florida remain at McConnell Air Force Base, where they landed earlier this week to avoid Hurricane Idalia.

A Laotian Buddhist temple in Wichita is holding a nine-day festival for the community this week. It opened last Saturday and will close this Sunday night.

Several city facilities will have special hours or be closed in Wichita this weekend for Labor Day.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editor: Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

