Thursday, August 31, 2023
In Wichita, several mothers are raising awareness about fentanyl after losing their children to the drug. In 20-22, Sedgwick County recorded more than 300 overdose deaths, with most of those being fentanyl-related. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron talked to the mothers as the world takes time today to observe International Overdose Awareness Day.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas regulators say a proposed electric rate hike for Evergy customers is too high, and they’re recommending a much lower increase.
- Fewer Kansas students are eating school meals following the end of federal COVID subsidies that allowed all kids to eat free.
- Navy sailors and aircraft from Florida remain at McConnell Air Force Base, where they landed earlier this week to avoid Hurricane Idalia.
- A Laotian Buddhist temple in Wichita is holding a nine-day festival for the community this week. It opened last Saturday and will close this Sunday night.
- Several city facilities will have special hours or be closed in Wichita this weekend for Labor Day.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editor: Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn.
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper