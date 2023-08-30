Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion dollar manufacturing facility in Kansas that’s expected to create 4,000 jobs has been big news for the last year or so. But lost in all that hype is the fact that the state already has nearly 600 foreign companies doing business here, and they employ about 75 thousand people.

Businesses like Kyodo Yushi Manufacturing Americas, part of the Maize Industrial Park. The 54,000-square-foot facility is sort of hidden in plain sight, quietly turning out lubricants for the automotive industry.

Plus more on these stories:



A late summer rise in COVID cases is hitting Kansas.

Around 60% of Kansans who get their license suspended only lose their driving privileges because they could not pay off a ticket.

The Kaw Nation reclaimed a sacred rock Tuesday from the city of Lawrence.

The Wichita Airport Authority will conduct an emergency disaster drill on Friday.

The biggest full moon of the year should be visible in the night sky over Wichita this week.

Project HOPE will host a neighborhood resource fair at Breakthrough Episcopal Services Wednesday.

Dogs owners can bring their pets to College Hill pool next week for a swim.

