Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published August 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion dollar manufacturing facility in Kansas that’s expected to create 4,000 jobs has been big news for the last year or so. But lost in all that hype is the fact that the state already has nearly 600 foreign companies doing business here, and they employ about 75 thousand people.

Businesses like Kyodo Yushi Manufacturing Americas, part of the Maize Industrial Park. The 54,000-square-foot facility is sort of hidden in plain sight, quietly turning out lubricants for the automotive industry.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A late summer rise in COVID cases is hitting Kansas.
  • Around 60% of Kansans who get their license suspended only lose their driving privileges because they could not pay off a ticket.
  • The Kaw Nation reclaimed a sacred rock Tuesday from the city of Lawrence.
  • The Wichita Airport Authority will conduct an emergency disaster drill on Friday.
  • The biggest full moon of the year should be visible in the night sky over Wichita this week.
  • Project HOPE will host a neighborhood resource fair at Breakthrough Episcopal Services Wednesday.
  • Dogs owners can bring their pets to College Hill pool next week for a swim.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editor: Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine.
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

