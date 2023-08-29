Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Child care is hard for Kansas parents to find, so hard that some providers say you should start looking for infant care the second you know you’re having a baby. As Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus more on these stories:

The number of involuntary commitments in Sedgwick County has dropped by nearly half in the past decade.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will use $225 million in federal funding to help local governments repair and replace bridges.

Kansas State University is expanding its Land Grant Promise scholarship to residents in all Kansas counties.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order Monday creating an advisory panel to help with planning for a proposed Wichita-area psychiatric hospital.

Several states have introduced right-to-repair legislation this year.

Highland Community College in rural northeast Kansas will take steps to address alleged racial discrimination and harassment under an agreement announced Monday with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Sedgwick County Zoo has a new baby Chimpanzee.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Joe Blubaugh, Rick Brewer, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, and Taliyah Winn

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper