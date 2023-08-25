Friday, August 25, 2023

More than a dozen locations across the Great Plains and Midwest experienced heat indexes of over 120 degrees during this week’s record-breaking heatwave. Farmworkers are particularly vulnerable to these kinds of temperatures, being 35 times more likely to die from the heat. The federal government is trying to create a heat standard for workers, but the process could take years. In the meantime, farmworkers in the Midwest face dangerous temperatures.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita schools are using a Winnie-the-Pooh-themed book to teach young children how to react to dangerous situations like a school shooting.

An attorney for the Marion County newspaper recently raided by police says law enforcement kept a copy of the newspaper’s data after a district court judge ordered the seized materials be returned to the newspaper.

Spirit Aerosystems is dealing with another quality issue on some of the Boeing 737-Max fuselages it makes.

A decline in CBD production appears to be causing a drop in Kansas hemp growers.

The Sedgwick County Animal Control department is warning about a phone scam.

The City of Wichita is seeking input from the public for its bicycle plan.

The Maker Faire is returning to Wichita for the first time since 2019.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens Editor: Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, Eva Tesfaye, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper.

