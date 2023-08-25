© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, August 25, 2023

By Beth Golay
August 25, 2023
More than a dozen locations across the Great Plains and Midwest experienced heat indexes of over 120 degrees during this week’s record-breaking heatwave. Farmworkers are particularly vulnerable to these kinds of temperatures, being 35 times more likely to die from the heat. The federal government is trying to create a heat standard for workers, but the process could take years. In the meantime, farmworkers in the Midwest face dangerous temperatures.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita schools are using a Winnie-the-Pooh-themed book to teach young children how to react to dangerous situations like a school shooting.
  • An attorney for the Marion County newspaper recently raided by police says law enforcement kept a copy of the newspaper’s data after a district court judge ordered the seized materials be returned to the newspaper.
  • Spirit Aerosystems is dealing with another quality issue on some of the Boeing 737-Max fuselages it makes.
  • A decline in CBD production appears to be causing a drop in Kansas hemp growers.
  • The Sedgwick County Animal Control department is warning about a phone scam.
  • The City of Wichita is seeking input from the public for its bicycle plan.
  • The Maker Faire is returning to Wichita for the first time since 2019.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens Editor: Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, Eva Tesfaye, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper.

