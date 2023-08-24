Thursday, August 24, 2023

"Mass" is the new album from the Nashville based duo Friendship Commanders. The record covers a wide range of lyrical themes, from loss to isolation, from friendships formed to friendships lost. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Buick Audra, vocalist and guitarist for the band, and has more.

Conservative lawmakers in Kansas want to give parents more control over what’s taught in public schools. It’s part of a growing trend of parents-rights legislation.

Two Kansas Democrats say they'll introduce legislation next session designed to make it more difficult for law enforcement agencies to get a search warrant. The move comes in the wake of the police raid on a small-town newspaper in Marion County.

Authorities say items of interest were uncovered during a search this week at serial killer Dennis Rader’s former home.

Due to the excessive heat warning this week, Wichita Transit will continue to offer free rides through Friday.

More than half of the 105 counties in Kansas are in emergency drought status.

Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the county’s annual budget for fiscal year 2024.

A new exhibit at the Ulrich Museum of Art at Wichita State University highlights refugee families in Wichita.

Work on Century II’s iconic blue roof will begin next month.

