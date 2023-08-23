Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Ranchers across the Midwest and Great Plains are battling a federally protected bird. Black vultures have a reputation for killing newborn livestock. Harvest Public Media’s Xcaret Nuñez reports while the birds play an important ecological role their expanding population is becoming a big nuisance for ranchers.

Plus more on these stories:



Four organizations are vying to run a new Kansas program to promote childbirth instead of abortion.

Wichita has set its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The city of Wichita is considering an ordinance to penalize landlords for retaliating against tenants that complain to the city about housing conditions.

Wichita is moving forward with its plans for a multi-agency center to address homelessness in the city.

Kansas health department officials told lawmakers Tuesday that the agency is making changes to try to reduce the number of people who erroneously lose Medicaid coverage.

Kansas State University-Salina plans to build a new computing studio and learning center on its campus.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration will hold a runway safety meeting in the next few weeks at Eisenhower National Airport.

A best-selling author and consultant will be the Executive in Residence this fall at Wichita State University’s business school.

