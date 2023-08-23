Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Ranchers across the Midwest and Great Plains are battling a federally protected bird. Black vultures have a reputation for killing newborn livestock. Harvest Public Media’s Xcaret Nuñez reports while the birds play an important ecological role their expanding population is becoming a big nuisance for ranchers.
Plus more on these stories:
- Four organizations are vying to run a new Kansas program to promote childbirth instead of abortion.
- Wichita has set its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
- The city of Wichita is considering an ordinance to penalize landlords for retaliating against tenants that complain to the city about housing conditions.
- Wichita is moving forward with its plans for a multi-agency center to address homelessness in the city.
- Kansas health department officials told lawmakers Tuesday that the agency is making changes to try to reduce the number of people who erroneously lose Medicaid coverage.
- Kansas State University-Salina plans to build a new computing studio and learning center on its campus.
- Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration will hold a runway safety meeting in the next few weeks at Eisenhower National Airport.
- A best-selling author and consultant will be the Executive in Residence this fall at Wichita State University’s business school.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Xcaret Nuñez, and Tom Shine.
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper