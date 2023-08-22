Tuesday, August 22, 2023

In Kansas, it’s legal for hunters to bait deer with corn and other foods. But most states don’t allow that anymore. Now a fatal illness similar to mad cow disease is spreading through Kansas, and it could be the tipping point that pushes wildlife commissioners to adopt a ban on baiting. Kansas News Service reporters Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Blaise Mesa spoke about the issue.

Plus more on these stories:



A Wichita nonprofit dedicated to preventing food waste opened a new kitchen Monday where volunteers will cook meals out of leftover ingredients.

The excessive heat is breaking records across the state, and it looks like more with fall through mid-week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Teefey says in these conditions it does not take long for dangerous heat related illnesses to set in.

Communities across Kansas are holding public meetings where residents can voice their opinions on property tax rates. The meetings are required by 2021 state law.

Several local agencies assisting unhoused people in Wichita will hold a resource fair Wednesday at Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services.

The attorney representing a Kansas newspaper raided by police says the search was based on inaccurate interpretation of state privacy and open records laws. Newly released documents show the justification behind the raid of the Marion County Record.

