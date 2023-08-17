Thursday, August 17, 2023
A local production of the acclaimed musical The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown opens tonight at Roxy's Downtown. The two-person show tells the story of the rise and fall of a romantic relationship played, in this production, by a real-life husband and wife.
Plus more on these stories:
- Despite a police raid and the death of its co-owner, the Marion County Record published yesterday, just a few hours behind schedule. Police seized computers at the Kansas newspaper last week in a move that’s been widely criticized as a potential first amendment violation.
- Also, the Marion County Record will soon get its equipment back. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and a county attorney said there was insufficient evidence tying the search and seizure of the Marion County Record’s equipment to an alleged crime.
- An eight-year-old girl from the Derby school district died after being hit by a school bus in southeast Wichita Wednesday morning.
- Transgender Kansans hope to have their interests represented in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Kris Kobach against the Kansas Department of Revenue.
- Two separate audits of the Kansas foster care system say the state needs to do more to help foster children.
- Kansas farmers will get another $1 million in state money to help with conservation efforts.
- The University of Kansas will begin sweeping renovations to its football stadium at the end of this football season.
- West Wichita is expected to get its first dog park soon.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, and Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, Sam Zeff
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper