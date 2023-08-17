Thursday, August 17, 2023

A local production of the acclaimed musical The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown opens tonight at Roxy's Downtown. The two-person show tells the story of the rise and fall of a romantic relationship played, in this production, by a real-life husband and wife.

Plus more on these stories:



Despite a police raid and the death of its co-owner, the Marion County Record published yesterday, just a few hours behind schedule. Police seized computers at the Kansas newspaper last week in a move that’s been widely criticized as a potential first amendment violation.

Also, the Marion County Record will soon get its equipment back. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and a county attorney said there was insufficient evidence tying the search and seizure of the Marion County Record’s equipment to an alleged crime.

An eight-year-old girl from the Derby school district died after being hit by a school bus in southeast Wichita Wednesday morning.

Transgender Kansans hope to have their interests represented in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Kris Kobach against the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Two separate audits of the Kansas foster care system say the state needs to do more to help foster children.

Kansas farmers will get another $1 million in state money to help with conservation efforts.

The University of Kansas will begin sweeping renovations to its football stadium at the end of this football season.

West Wichita is expected to get its first dog park soon.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay

Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, and Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, Sam Zeff

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

