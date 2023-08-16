Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy will release a new record Thursday. Titled Logos, the record's lyrical content is concerned with language, civilization, and death and rebirth. We recently spoke with the band's co-founder, Jarrod Starling.

Plus more on these stories:



More than 47,000 Wichita public school students went back to classrooms yesterday for the start of a new school year.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken over as the lead agency in the criminal investigation that led to the raid of a newspaper in Marion.

That Friday police raid forced staff at the Marion County Record to scramble Tuesday to complete the weekly newspaper in time for a deadline Tuesday night.

The City of Wichita is moving forward with its plan to re-sell land around the new ball park in Delano for a dollar an acre.

Wichita State students looking for a meal have a new option for how to get it – delivery by robot.

Kansas agricultural exports have reached their highest level in decades.

A ramp that connects two highways in west Wichita has closed for construction and could cause traffic delays through the end of the year.

The Kansas Democratic Party will hold its annual convention in Wichita this week.

