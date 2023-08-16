Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy will release a new record Thursday. Titled Logos, the record's lyrical content is concerned with language, civilization, and death and rebirth. We recently spoke with the band's co-founder, Jarrod Starling.
Plus more on these stories:
- More than 47,000 Wichita public school students went back to classrooms yesterday for the start of a new school year.
- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken over as the lead agency in the criminal investigation that led to the raid of a newspaper in Marion.
- That Friday police raid forced staff at the Marion County Record to scramble Tuesday to complete the weekly newspaper in time for a deadline Tuesday night.
- The City of Wichita is moving forward with its plan to re-sell land around the new ball park in Delano for a dollar an acre.
- Wichita State students looking for a meal have a new option for how to get it – delivery by robot.
- Kansas agricultural exports have reached their highest level in decades.
- A ramp that connects two highways in west Wichita has closed for construction and could cause traffic delays through the end of the year.
- The Kansas Democratic Party will hold its annual convention in Wichita this week.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine.
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper