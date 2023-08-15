Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Peaches are synonymous with summer. But this year, consumers may notice there are fewer peaches and they’re more expensive. That’s because weather knocked out peaches in places like Georgia, South Carolina and Illinois. For Harvest Public Media, Will Bauer reports.

Advocates for press freedom are outraged by the actions of a police department in central Kansas after officers raided a local newspaper and the home of its publisher.

As children head back to classrooms and fall sports practice, Kansas is one of 23 states with laws requiring K-12 schools to keep transgender girls off their girls teams.

State officials are allocating more resources to fight misclassification of workers.

It’s become clear that climate change is affecting the Mississippi River with more intense floods and droughts. But what about how the river itself contributes to the global emissions that are intensifying these events?

Three Kansas organizations will get more than $800 thousand dollars from AmeriCorps VISTA.

