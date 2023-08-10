Thursday, August 10, 2023

"Pequod" is the debut release from Wichita's Sky Village, the musical project spearheaded by Ben Chambers. Chambers recently told KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin that although he started the project alone he had significant collaborators along the way.

Plus more on these stories:



Microplastic pollution is worse in freshwater lakes than the world’s oceans. That includes lakes and reservoirs in Kansas.

More people rode city of Wichita buses as they went fare-free during the recent extreme heat.

A federal grant will help the Kansas Historical Society return the remains of Native Americans in its museum to their tribes.

The Sedgwick County Register of Deeds will open a new location at the Tag Office on East Kellogg.

Cat adoptions resumed yesterday at the Kansas Humane Society after it paused adoptions due to an outbreak of panleuk in its facilities.

