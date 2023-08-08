Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Sports betting in Kansas is now easier than ever, and that increased access to mobile betting apps poses a heightened danger of addiction. Addiction counselors and researchers say the state may not be doing enough to combat addiction.

Plus more on these stories:



Veterans have until tomorrow to apply for backdated health and disability benefits offered by a new law.

Kansas State University is enlisting the public’s help saving pollinators by making it easy to identify bees with a smartphone.

A federal mediator is stepping in as contract talks for security and classified staff have broken down at Wichita Public Schools.

Two southbound I-135 exits will be closed for part of today.

The Environmental Protection Agency is retooling its approach to agricultural herbicides and how they affect endangered species. We have more about what that could mean for farmers and animals alike.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper