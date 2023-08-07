Monday, August 7, 2023

The English language is filled with potential pitfalls. To help, KMUW's Fletcher Powell speaks with language experts Kathy and Ross Petras twice a month in the podcast, You're Saying It Wrong. In the latest episode, they take us on a virtual road trip of linguistic challenges, as Kathy and Ross quiz Fletcher about the pronunciations of places around the world. Today we visit a few stops along the way.

The Wichita school district plans to keep extra security officers, counselors and social workers who were hired during the COVID pandemic.

The city of Wellington continues to recommend that young children not drink city water.

Wichita is cracking down on illegal gambling machines inside the city limits.

A nightclub in Old Town where several people were wounded by gunfire last month has closed.

A new organization is taking a different approach in dealing with mental health crises in the Hispanic community

And finally, as we often discover in "You're Saying It Wrong," sometimes the issue is more *spelling* than saying. So KMUW decided to combine the two for You're Spelling It Wrong, for a spelling bee for grownups. Pizza, beer and lots of fun with Fletcher Powell as the Bee-Master on September 8th! Find more about how to attend or participate at kmuw.org.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Fletcher Powell, Suzanne Perez, Kathy Petras, Ross Petras, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

