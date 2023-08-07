© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, August 7, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published August 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
The English language is filled with potential pitfalls. To help, KMUW's Fletcher Powell speaks with language experts Kathy and Ross Petras twice a month in the podcast, You're Saying It Wrong. In the latest episode, they take us on a virtual road trip of linguistic challenges, as Kathy and Ross quiz Fletcher about the pronunciations of places around the world. Today we visit a few stops along the way.

Plus more on these stories.

  • The Wichita school district plans to keep extra security officers, counselors and social workers who were hired during the COVID pandemic.
  • The city of Wellington continues to recommend that young children not drink city water.
  • Wichita is cracking down on illegal gambling machines inside the city limits.
  • A nightclub in Old Town where several people were wounded by gunfire last month has closed.
  • A new organization is taking a different approach in dealing with mental health crises in the Hispanic community

And finally, as we often discover in "You're Saying It Wrong," sometimes the issue is more *spelling* than saying. So KMUW decided to combine the two for You're Spelling It Wrong, for a spelling bee for grownups. Pizza, beer and lots of fun with Fletcher Powell as the Bee-Master on September 8th! Find more about how to attend or participate at kmuw.org.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Fletcher Powell, Suzanne Perez, Kathy Petras, Ross Petras, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
