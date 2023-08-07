Monday, August 7, 2023
The English language is filled with potential pitfalls. To help, KMUW's Fletcher Powell speaks with language experts Kathy and Ross Petras twice a month in the podcast, You're Saying It Wrong. In the latest episode, they take us on a virtual road trip of linguistic challenges, as Kathy and Ross quiz Fletcher about the pronunciations of places around the world. Today we visit a few stops along the way.
Plus more on these stories.
- The Wichita school district plans to keep extra security officers, counselors and social workers who were hired during the COVID pandemic.
- The city of Wellington continues to recommend that young children not drink city water.
- Wichita is cracking down on illegal gambling machines inside the city limits.
- A nightclub in Old Town where several people were wounded by gunfire last month has closed.
- A new organization is taking a different approach in dealing with mental health crises in the Hispanic community
And finally, as we often discover in "You're Saying It Wrong," sometimes the issue is more *spelling* than saying. So KMUW decided to combine the two for You're Spelling It Wrong, for a spelling bee for grownups. Pizza, beer and lots of fun with Fletcher Powell as the Bee-Master on September 8th! Find more about how to attend or participate at kmuw.org.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Fletcher Powell, Suzanne Perez, Kathy Petras, Ross Petras, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper