Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published August 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
About 250 million years ago, Kansas was part of the vast Permian sea. As time passed, the oceans disappeared, leaving behind deposits of resources. In Kansas, that was salt. A lot of salt. We sent Tadeo Ruiz down to the mines.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A major portion of Kellogg was closed for about six hours Wednesday as Wichita Police investigated a suspicious device found at the Trust Women clinic near Oliver.
  • Back-to-school preparations for some Kansas teachers have included hands-on training on how to help victims of a school shooting.
  • The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are pooling the funds they've received from their opioid settlements.
  • Sedgwick County has entered a tentative contract to buy a new administration building.
  • Wichitans will have a chance to learn more about veterans’ resources in the community at the Veterans Awareness Expo.
  • Claudio Ferraro will become the new president of Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
