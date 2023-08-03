Thursday, August 3, 2023
About 250 million years ago, Kansas was part of the vast Permian sea. As time passed, the oceans disappeared, leaving behind deposits of resources. In Kansas, that was salt. A lot of salt. We sent Tadeo Ruiz down to the mines.
- A major portion of Kellogg was closed for about six hours Wednesday as Wichita Police investigated a suspicious device found at the Trust Women clinic near Oliver.
- Back-to-school preparations for some Kansas teachers have included hands-on training on how to help victims of a school shooting.
- The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are pooling the funds they've received from their opioid settlements.
- Sedgwick County has entered a tentative contract to buy a new administration building.
- Wichitans will have a chance to learn more about veterans’ resources in the community at the Veterans Awareness Expo.
- Claudio Ferraro will become the new president of Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper