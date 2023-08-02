Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Sedgwick County held its primary election yesterday, determining races for the November 7th general election. Incumbent Brandon Whipple and political newcomer Lily Wu both advanced in the race to be Wichita’s next mayor. Wu finished first in the nine-candidate field and Whipple was second. In the Wichita City Council's 4th District, Dalton Glasscock and Judy Pierce finished first and second to move on to the general election. And in the race for the at-large seat on the Wichita School board, Melody McCray-Miller and Brent Davis emerged as the top vote getters. Voter turnout for the primary was about 15 percent.

Reporters from the KMUW newsroom followed the races and spoke with the candidates. Here's more on the races and other stories:

Former TV reporter Lily Wu will run against incumbent Brandon Whipple in November to be mayor of Wichita for the next four years.

A former teacher and the owner of a private tutoring business will face off in the general election for a seat on the Wichita school board.

Dalton Glasscock, a figure in the local Republican party, and labor leader Judy Pierce will advance to the general election for Wichita’s 4th city council district.

Voters in a rural Kansas school district have rejected a plan to dissolve the district after the closing of a junior-senior high school.

Park City residents voted yesterday to approve a 1 percent sales tax increase.

A memorandum of understanding was approved Tuesday between the city of Wichita and Wichita State University and other schools for a joint biomedical campus.

A zoning change for medical offices near Wesley Medical Center at Central and Hillside was denied Tuesday by the Wichita City Council.

Harvey County has extended its ban against renewable energy projects.

The remains of a Wichita air man killed during World War II have been identified. Defense Department officials say Wesley Jones of Wichita was 22 when he died during a bombing run over Romania in 1943.

