Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Sports gambling companies are handing out millions of dollars in free bets to get people in the habit of betting, and Kansas taxpayers are subsidizing that. We have a report on the new industry and how little revenue is going to the state or programs to fight gambling addiction.

Plus more on these stories:



The population of Kansas is forecast to grow more slowly in the next 50 years than previously predicted, according to a new report.

City, county and nonprofit leaders came together yesterday to address community health concerns about a contaminated site near 29th and Grove.

Today is primary election day. Wichita voters will choose who advances in races for mayor, city council district 4, and the school board. Other cities in Sedgwick County also are voting on school board and municipal races.

Critics of Evergy’s plan to hike electricity prices in Kansas warn that it would put the health of elderly people in danger.

The cost of broadband internet service can be a barrier for low-income families. There’s a program that can lower the cost by $30 dollars a month.

Revenue and profits were up in the second quarter for Textron Aviation.

The city of Wichita will continue to offer free rides on all of its buses until Saturday as the city tries to provide some relief from the heat. The free rides also include transportation to the polls for Primary Election Day today.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team leaves today for a 10-day exhibition tour in Greece.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

