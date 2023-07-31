Monday, July 31, 2023

Just four companies dominate about 85% of the beef processing market. That means higher prices for consumers, and lower returns for the people raising the animals. In an attempt to break away from that control, ranchers and cattle feeders are organizing to build their own meat plants in the Midwest and Great Plains. We look at Sustainable Beef, one rancher-led meatpacking project in Nebraska.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita school board members will vote tonight on a plan to buy special software to fight chronic absenteeism.

Kansas police officers who lose their law enforcement license for misconduct can still work in prisons or jails. Some groups want to change that.

An inmate is suing a private prison company after he was stabbed inside one of their Kansas facilities in 2021.

The City of Wichita is amending its towing and impound ordinance for vehicles involved in human trafficking.

With temperatures topping 100 degrees again this week, residents of one Wichita neighborhood can stay cool with a new splash pad.

The International Rescue Committee based in Wichita is hosting a community baby shower.

The Heritage Classic, part of the Women’s All-Pro golf Tour, will be held this week in Wichita.

Producers: Lu Anne and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, and Suzanne Perez

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper