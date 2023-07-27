© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published July 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
We're going to take a quick journey to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. NPR's Brian Mann went on a trail run there and sends us an audio postcard. Plus, KMUW's movie reviewer Fletcher Powell looks at a new documentary series that he says far surpasses its genre.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Election officials in Sedgwick County hope that eleven advance voting centers that open today produce a higher voter turnout.
  • Heat waves are significantly worse for about 1 million people in Wichita and Kansas City. We have reports on the new data.
  • Kansas has paused removing people from Medicaid health coverage because of concerns about slow mail and other issues with renewal forms.
  • A University of Kansas football player was charged in court Tuesday with aggravated criminal threat.
  • The Kansas City Royals expect to release final details on their proposed stadium move in the next 30 days.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Brian Mann, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
