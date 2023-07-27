Thursday, July 27, 2023

We're going to take a quick journey to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. NPR's Brian Mann went on a trail run there and sends us an audio postcard. Plus, KMUW's movie reviewer Fletcher Powell looks at a new documentary series that he says far surpasses its genre.

Plus more on these stories:

Election officials in Sedgwick County hope that eleven advance voting centers that open today produce a higher voter turnout.

Heat waves are significantly worse for about 1 million people in Wichita and Kansas City. We have reports on the new data.

Kansas has paused removing people from Medicaid health coverage because of concerns about slow mail and other issues with renewal forms.

A University of Kansas football player was charged in court Tuesday with aggravated criminal threat.

The Kansas City Royals expect to release final details on their proposed stadium move in the next 30 days.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Brian Mann, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

