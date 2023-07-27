Thursday, July 27, 2023
We're going to take a quick journey to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. NPR's Brian Mann went on a trail run there and sends us an audio postcard. Plus, KMUW's movie reviewer Fletcher Powell looks at a new documentary series that he says far surpasses its genre.
Plus more on these stories:
- Election officials in Sedgwick County hope that eleven advance voting centers that open today produce a higher voter turnout.
- Heat waves are significantly worse for about 1 million people in Wichita and Kansas City. We have reports on the new data.
- Kansas has paused removing people from Medicaid health coverage because of concerns about slow mail and other issues with renewal forms.
- A University of Kansas football player was charged in court Tuesday with aggravated criminal threat.
- The Kansas City Royals expect to release final details on their proposed stadium move in the next 30 days.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Brian Mann, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper