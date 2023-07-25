Tuesday, July 25, 2023

School boards in Kansas used to be nonpartisan. But as national culture wars seep into education debates, political groups see school boards as important battlegrounds. KMUW education reporter Suzanne Perez spoke with Dylan Lysen about recent developments and what they could mean for upcoming elections.

Plus more on these stories:



State regulators are seeking public feedback about a proposed rate hike from the electric utility Evergy. Customers are running out of time to voice their concerns.

A new report from a regional law enforcement group found that Kansas counties, including Sedgwick County, are continuing to struggle in their response to the opioid crisis.

More advance in-person voting options begin this week in Sedgwick County.

Kansas now has a new 360-acre state park in the southeast part of the state

Convoy of Hope-Wichita is looking for more volunteers to help with its back to school event on Saturday.

The Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission will hold its annual leadership summit on Saturday in Wichita.

Jeff Howes is the new warden at the Lansing Correctional facility, the state’s oldest and largest prison.

Heat waves are pushing temperatures up this summer and breaking records across the world. It’s affecting people, crops and ... crickets.

