Monday, July 24, 2023

Elderberries are native to the Midwest and have been part of food and medicine of Indigenous people for centuries. But the commercial cultivation of the crop is relatively recent, and interest in the small, purple fruit saw a big increase during the coronavirus pandemic. As Harvest Public Media’s Jonathan Ahl reports, the niche crop is finding itself at the crossroads of trying to go big, or stay small.

Plus more on these stories:

More Kansans bought health insurance through the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace this year than ever before, despite more costly premiums. But the state’s overall insurance rate has fallen below the national average.

Wichita residents will be able to weigh in on the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year at a special evening meeting tomorrow.

Kansas’ federal public defender office is concerned that proposed budget cuts could mean fewer staff to represent people charged in federal court.

The Wichita City Council will consider renewing an agreement with the Kansas Department of Children and Families for community support specialists at its meeting tomorrow.

The Wichita School District is offering free vaccines this week for all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Sedgwick County is looking for mentors for its new Veterans Treatment Court program.

Fourteen workers at Half Price Books in Overland Park have voted unanimously to unionize. They are only the ninth store in the nation to do so, and the second in Kansas. Workers at the store in East Wichita store voted to unionize last year.

