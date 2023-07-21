Friday, July 21, 2023

Most of us probably have stuff lying around the house we should get rid of … workout equipment collecting dust or clothes we stopped wearing years ago. But for some people, the problem is more extreme, and they need extra help dealing with it. We recently tagged along with a Wichita business owner who helps people regain control of their clutter … and their lives.

Plus more on these stories:

A new partnership between Fort Hays State University and the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Wichita will let qualified students accelerate their medical training. The goal is to address the state’s physician shortage.

The future of an economic development tool that lured Panasonic’s $4 billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant to Kansas is in doubt. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s administration wants to extend the Apex law into 2024 and beyond. But lawmakers could refuse.

The Wichita Fire Department says it issued only five citations during the Fourth of July fireworks period.

Former Wichita State University athletic director Lew Perkins has died.

The state of Kansas will hold a virtual job fair next week.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Dylan Lysen and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper