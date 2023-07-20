Thursday, July 20, 2023

Death Wish Blues is the debut album from veteran musicians Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton. Dayton says that the album goes beyond the limits of a typical blues-rock record. He also adds that the record was a true collaboration between he, Fish, and producer Jon Spencer. Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish perform at Temple Live tonight.

Plus more on these stories:



A Koch-funded nonprofit will open an experimental school in Wichita this fall — part of a trend that could pull more students from public schools.

A preliminary report says a plane piloted by anti-abortion activist Mark Gietzen was flying low in dark, rainy conditions shortly before it crashed last May.

Sedgwick County will help fund a planned expansion at Exploration Place. County commissioners voted Wednesday to give $2.5 million dollars to the science museum.

A Wichita group is hosting community watch parties to support the U-S soccer team as the Women’s World Cup kicks off this week.

A federal judge will consider arguments from Governor Laura Kelly’s administration in a case that deals with changing the sex listing on transgender people’s birth certificates.

The nominee picked to lead the Kansas Highway Patrol told state lawmakers Wednesday that he would focus on improving morale within the agency.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

