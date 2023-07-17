Monday, July 17, 2023

Wichita has a vibrant performing arts community, but it's still recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19. Financial questions and a lack of building resources are just a couple of the hardships our venues and performers face. KMUW's Sarah Jane Crespo hosted a panel discussion at last week's Engage ICT event. We'll hear part of that discussion.

Plus more on these stories:



Advance in-person voting for the primary election begins today at the Sedgwick County election office.

One of Wichita’s key resources for unhoused women, Salvation Army’s emergency shelter, will close August 11th.

Kansas officials are applying for millions in federal funding to plug leaky oil wells abandoned by energy companies. The money would reduce … but not eliminate … the public health threat posed by the wells.

For the first time ever, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave two companies approval last month to produce and sell their lab-grown chicken meat across the country. But it could still take years before people can buy cultivated meat at grocery stores.

The University of Kansas will hold a public celebration for the 100th birthday of the late Bob Dole on Saturday.

Former men's basketball players from Wichita State, Kansas State and the University of Kansas will be in Wichita this week for The Basketball Tournament.

