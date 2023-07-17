Monday, July 17, 2023
Wichita has a vibrant performing arts community, but it's still recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19. Financial questions and a lack of building resources are just a couple of the hardships our venues and performers face. KMUW's Sarah Jane Crespo hosted a panel discussion at last week's Engage ICT event. We'll hear part of that discussion.
Plus more on these stories:
- Advance in-person voting for the primary election begins today at the Sedgwick County election office.
- One of Wichita’s key resources for unhoused women, Salvation Army’s emergency shelter, will close August 11th.
- Kansas officials are applying for millions in federal funding to plug leaky oil wells abandoned by energy companies. The money would reduce … but not eliminate … the public health threat posed by the wells.
- For the first time ever, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave two companies approval last month to produce and sell their lab-grown chicken meat across the country. But it could still take years before people can buy cultivated meat at grocery stores.
- The University of Kansas will hold a public celebration for the 100th birthday of the late Bob Dole on Saturday.
- Former men's basketball players from Wichita State, Kansas State and the University of Kansas will be in Wichita this week for The Basketball Tournament.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Rose Conlon, Sarah Jane Crespo, Xcaret Nuñez and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper