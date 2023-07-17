© 2023 KMUW
Monday, July 17, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Wichita has a vibrant performing arts community, but it's still recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19. Financial questions and a lack of building resources are just a couple of the hardships our venues and performers face. KMUW's Sarah Jane Crespo hosted a panel discussion at last week's Engage ICT event. We'll hear part of that discussion.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Advance in-person voting for the primary election begins today at the Sedgwick County election office.
  • One of Wichita’s key resources for unhoused women, Salvation Army’s emergency shelter, will close August 11th.
  • Kansas officials are applying for millions in federal funding to plug leaky oil wells abandoned by energy companies. The money would reduce … but not eliminate … the public health threat posed by the wells.
  • For the first time ever, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave two companies approval last month to produce and sell their lab-grown chicken meat across the country. But it could still take years before people can buy cultivated meat at grocery stores.
  • The University of Kansas will hold a public celebration for the 100th birthday of the late Bob Dole on Saturday.
  • Former men's basketball players from Wichita State, Kansas State and the University of Kansas will be in Wichita this week for The Basketball Tournament.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Rose Conlon, Sarah Jane Crespo, Xcaret Nuñez and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
