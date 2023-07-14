Friday, July 14, 2023

Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier has built a career upon writing heartfelt songs about the sometimes uncomfortable realities of life. She is currently on the road performing a series of retrospective concerts and recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about her rich body of work.

Plus, more on these stories:



Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has hired a conservative Christian law firm to help defend abortion regulations in Kansas.

American Airlines is starting a new nonstop flight from Wichita to Miami this fall.

A new casino will be built north of Wichita after the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission approved a proposal Thursday by casino magnate Phil Ruffin.

Panasonic could make double its $4 billion investment into Kansas through government subsidies. The company’s De Soto plant could make up to $8 billion of tax credits.

A non-crisis mental health call line is now available for residents of south-central Kansas.

Seven nonprofits in Wichita have received more than $750 thousand dollars in funding through a state program.

Events at the Wichita Ice Center are cancelled for the week as the center deals with issues with its ice chilling system.

