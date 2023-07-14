© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, July 14, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published July 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier has built a career upon writing heartfelt songs about the sometimes uncomfortable realities of life. She is currently on the road performing a series of retrospective concerts and recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about her rich body of work.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has hired a conservative Christian law firm to help defend abortion regulations in Kansas.
  • American Airlines is starting a new nonstop flight from Wichita to Miami this fall.
  • A new casino will be built north of Wichita after the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission approved a proposal Thursday by casino magnate Phil Ruffin.
  • Panasonic could make double its $4 billion investment into Kansas through government subsidies. The company’s De Soto plant could make up to $8 billion of tax credits.
  • A non-crisis mental health call line is now available for residents of south-central Kansas.
  • Seven nonprofits in Wichita have received more than $750 thousand dollars in funding through a state program.
  • Events at the Wichita Ice Center are cancelled for the week as the center deals with issues with its ice chilling system.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Sarah Beauchamp, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
