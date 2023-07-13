© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, July 13, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published July 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
After years of serving people in recovery from addiction, Common Grounds Coffee House will close Friday. The coffee shop near downtown Wichita is for sale, and the owners hope that its legacy will be carried on. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron reports.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Transgender Kansans remain temporarily barred from changing the gender on their driver’s’ licenses. A judge sided with Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach after a hearing Wednesday.
    The new Heartland Environmental Justice Center at Wichita State University opened today.
  • The Wichita school district has announced a tentative contract agreement with its teachers union.
  • New numbers from the Kansas Department of Education show a continued teacher shortage across the state.
  • Wichita Police have arrested a third man in connection with a nightclub shooting earlier this month.
  • Kansas State University is launching a research center to develop and test animal vaccines.
  • The state treasurer’s office is installing a new kiosk at the Sedgwick County tag office to help people find unclaimed property.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content.
