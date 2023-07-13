Thursday, July 13, 2023

After years of serving people in recovery from addiction, Common Grounds Coffee House will close Friday. The coffee shop near downtown Wichita is for sale, and the owners hope that its legacy will be carried on. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron reports.

Plus, more on these stories:



Transgender Kansans remain temporarily barred from changing the gender on their driver’s’ licenses. A judge sided with Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach after a hearing Wednesday.

The new Heartland Environmental Justice Center at Wichita State University opened today.

The new Heartland Environmental Justice Center at Wichita State University opened today. The Wichita school district has announced a tentative contract agreement with its teachers union.

New numbers from the Kansas Department of Education show a continued teacher shortage across the state.

Wichita Police have arrested a third man in connection with a nightclub shooting earlier this month.

Kansas State University is launching a research center to develop and test animal vaccines.

The state treasurer’s office is installing a new kiosk at the Sedgwick County tag office to help people find unclaimed property.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

