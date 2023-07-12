Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Mary Louise Kelly is one of the hosts of NPR’s All Things Considered and she recently released a memoir in which she reflects on motherhood, her career, and what she calls the three acts of life. It’s titled It. Goes. So. Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs. I had the opportunity to speak with Mary Louise Kelly about how readers in all stages of life might relate to her book, and also about her controversial interview with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo back in 2020.

Governor Laura Kelly is asking a judge to undo an order that has temporarily stopped the state from letting transgender residents change the gender on their drivers licenses.

The City of Wichita is planning to offset some of its projected budget shortfall with income from property taxes this coming year.

Sedgwick County will host a public hearing next month on its 2024 budget.

A new report says Kansas schools aren’t following state law for how they spend millions of dollars in additional funding for at-risk students.

The City of Wichita will now require party buses to be licensed.

