Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Kansas foster kids who run away too much end up in jail cells. Lawyers for foster kids say they wear prison-type jumpsuits, sleep in cells that lock at night and get little time outside. Kansas News Service reporters Blaise Mesa and Celia Llopis-Jepsen have more.
Plus more on these stories:
- A judge has ordered Kansas officials to temporarily stop allowing transgender residents to change the gender on their driver's licenses.
- Police say they've arrested two Wichita men in connection with an Old Town nightclub shooting earlier this month.
- Kansans reported fewer violent crimes and property crimes last year, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says.
- It is now legal to buy test strips in Kansas that can test whether a drink has been spiked with a date rape drug.
- The Wichita Public School District is offering two enrollment opportunities for Spanish-speaking families, beginning this week.
- Wichita State University will celebrate the opening of its new Environmental Justice center Wednesday morning.
