Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Kansas foster kids who run away too much end up in jail cells. Lawyers for foster kids say they wear prison-type jumpsuits, sleep in cells that lock at night and get little time outside. Kansas News Service reporters Blaise Mesa and Celia Llopis-Jepsen have more.

Plus more on these stories:



A judge has ordered Kansas officials to temporarily stop allowing transgender residents to change the gender on their driver's licenses.

Police say they've arrested two Wichita men in connection with an Old Town nightclub shooting earlier this month.

Kansans reported fewer violent crimes and property crimes last year, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says.

It is now legal to buy test strips in Kansas that can test whether a drink has been spiked with a date rape drug.

The Wichita Public School District is offering two enrollment opportunities for Spanish-speaking families, beginning this week.

Wichita State University will celebrate the opening of its new Environmental Justice center Wednesday morning.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens, Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper