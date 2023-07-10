Monday, July 10, 2023

Organized labor grabbed a lot of headlines in Wichita last month. Machinists went on strike at Spirit AeroSystems for the first time in nearly 30 years. And nurses picketed two of the city’s largest hospitals in their effort to secure a contract after organizing earlier this year. KMUW's Daniel Caudill recently spoke with our news director, Tom Shine, about the recent union activity.

Plus more on these stories:



Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Wichita man in connection with an Old Town nightclub shooting earlier this month.

Scientists are asking Kansans to send them dead butterflies and moths to better study how environmental contaminants are impacting insect populations.

After pushback from residents of Riverside and Delano, plots of land along McLean Boulevard will be designated as a park.

As Kansas increases enforcement measures to combat the fentanyl crisis, drug policy experts say that approach will only make the crisis worse.

Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming primary election.

And in today's book review, Sally Rooney isn't the only Irish novelist writing about millennials. Suzanne Perez looks at a new writer with rich and realistic characters.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

