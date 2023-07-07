Friday, July 7, 2023

The White House has set a goal of reaching a carbon-free grid by 2050, the lynchpin to this plan? Tax credits, lots of them. Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act committed over $250 billion in tax credits to jumpstart the country’s clean energy transition. Harvest Public Media’s Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco has more about how the surge in funding could mainstream carbon capture technology.

Plus more on these stories:



A man arrested after a shooting in an Old Town nightclub has been released from custody.

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission is coming to Wichita next week to decide where a new historic horse racing facility will be built in Sedgwick County.

Local and federal agencies are working together to get homeless veterans into housing.

A new program through Wichita State University is aimed at addressing the shortage of teachers in special education and elementary classrooms.

A Kansas audit found larger counties have better election security in place than smaller counties.

A new mobile food pantry is opening for both English and Spanish speakers at Evergreen park.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens, Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper