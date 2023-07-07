© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, July 7, 2023

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
The White House has set a goal of reaching a carbon-free grid by 2050, the lynchpin to this plan? Tax credits, lots of them. Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act committed over $250 billion in tax credits to jumpstart the country’s clean energy transition. Harvest Public Media’s Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco has more about how the surge in funding could mainstream carbon capture technology.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A man arrested after a shooting in an Old Town nightclub has been released from custody.
  • The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission is coming to Wichita next week to decide where a new historic horse racing facility will be built in Sedgwick County.
  • Local and federal agencies are working together to get homeless veterans into housing.
  • A new program through Wichita State University is aimed at addressing the shortage of teachers in special education and elementary classrooms.
  • A Kansas audit found larger counties have better election security in place than smaller counties.
  • A new mobile food pantry is opening for both English and Spanish speakers at Evergreen park.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens, Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
