Thursday, July 6, 2023
Social-emotional learning — often referred to by its acronym, SEL — has existed in Kansas classrooms for generations. Educators see it as a way to help children set goals, regulate their emotions and learn empathy. But social-emotional learning has become the latest flashpoint in the classroom culture wars. Education reporter Suzanne Perez spent time in Wichita classrooms to show social-emotional lessons in action.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Some Wichita city council members are aiming to add mold to the city’s housing code this summer.
- Kansas pulled in more tax dollars this fiscal year than last – as expected.
- Seven Mexican cyclists who’ve traveled more than two thousand miles are expected in Wichita today to help celebrate a Sister City alliance between their city and Wichita.
- A new program through Wichita State University is aimed at addressing the shortage of teachers in special education and elementary classrooms.
- A portion of Murdock Avenue in Riverside will be closed starting Wednesday through September.
- The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office is opening a part-time tag and tax office in Park City.
- The cost to store grain at elevators or farmer-owned cooperatives is high right now.
