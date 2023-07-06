Thursday, July 6, 2023

Social-emotional learning — often referred to by its acronym, SEL — has existed in Kansas classrooms for generations. Educators see it as a way to help children set goals, regulate their emotions and learn empathy. But social-emotional learning has become the latest flashpoint in the classroom culture wars. Education reporter Suzanne Perez spent time in Wichita classrooms to show social-emotional lessons in action.

Plus, more on these stories:



Some Wichita city council members are aiming to add mold to the city’s housing code this summer.

Kansas pulled in more tax dollars this fiscal year than last – as expected.

Seven Mexican cyclists who’ve traveled more than two thousand miles are expected in Wichita today to help celebrate a Sister City alliance between their city and Wichita.

A new program through Wichita State University is aimed at addressing the shortage of teachers in special education and elementary classrooms.

A portion of Murdock Avenue in Riverside will be closed starting Wednesday through September.

The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office is opening a part-time tag and tax office in Park City.

The cost to store grain at elevators or farmer-owned cooperatives is high right now.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Will Bauer, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

