© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Social-emotional learning — often referred to by its acronym, SEL — has existed in Kansas classrooms for generations. Educators see it as a way to help children set goals, regulate their emotions and learn empathy. But social-emotional learning has become the latest flashpoint in the classroom culture wars. Education reporter Suzanne Perez spent time in Wichita classrooms to show social-emotional lessons in action.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Some Wichita city council members are aiming to add mold to the city’s housing code this summer.
  • Kansas pulled in more tax dollars this fiscal year than last – as expected.
  • Seven Mexican cyclists who’ve traveled more than two thousand miles are expected in Wichita today to help celebrate a Sister City alliance between their city and Wichita.
  • A new program through Wichita State University is aimed at addressing the shortage of teachers in special education and elementary classrooms.
  • A portion of Murdock Avenue in Riverside will be closed starting Wednesday through September.
  • The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office is opening a part-time tag and tax office in Park City.
  • The cost to store grain at elevators or farmer-owned cooperatives is high right now.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Will Bauer, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay