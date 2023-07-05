Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The Farm Bill is up for renewal this year. And the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is almost always a partisan battle. But Congress already delved into the food benefits program earlier this summer as part of the debt ceiling agreement. Republicans pushed hard to expand work requirements for those who get SNAP. It was a move the state of Kansas already had made. We look at how the tougher requirements in Kansas shed light on the way stricter rules could play out nationwide.

Plus more on these stories:

Machinists union members at Spirit AeroSystems are scheduled to return to work today following last month’s strike.

The city of Wichita is seeking approval from the federal government to sell about 100 of its 352 single-family public housing units.

Black maternal mortality rates have increased sharply over the last two decades in Kansas and nationally. New research finds the problem is now worse in Kansas than neighboring states.

Sedgwick County is looking for additional poll workers for the upcoming election.

Fort Hays State University is offering training to make businesses more welcoming environments for survivors of gender-based violence.

Spanish translations have been added to some of the outdoor sculptures at Wichita State University.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross will hold its major summer blood donation event this week.

The B-29 bomber known as Doc is available for flights this week—July 5-9—as part of the Doc Warbird Squadron event in Wichita.

