Monday, July 3, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Tis the season for beach reads, and we look at a new novel with a cover that screams beach read, even if it's title and synopsis hint at something more sinister.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left nine people injured at an Old Town nightclub.
- Former foster parents in Kansas say they felt neglected by the state, and that has led hundreds to let their licenses to take in children expire.
- A Kansas town asked a judge this week to dismiss a lawsuit over its rules that regulate beekeepers.
- A federal appeals court ruled farmers in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and the Dakotas should be compensated for flooding on the Missouri River. This is an update in a lawsuit that started nearly ten years ago.
- Several city facilities in Wichita will be closed tomorrow because of the 4th of July holiday.
- 4th of July ceremony will be held tomorrow morning at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Wichita.
- The city of Wichita will hold its annual Red, White and Boom fireworks show tomorrow night on July 4th.
Producers: Beth GolayEditors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper