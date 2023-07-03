© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, July 3, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published July 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Tis the season for beach reads, and we look at a new novel with a cover that screams beach read, even if it's title and synopsis hint at something more sinister.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left nine people injured at an Old Town nightclub.
  • Former foster parents in Kansas say they felt neglected by the state, and that has led hundreds to let their licenses to take in children expire.
  • A Kansas town asked a judge this week to dismiss a lawsuit over its rules that regulate beekeepers.
  • A federal appeals court ruled farmers in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and the Dakotas should be compensated for flooding on the Missouri River. This is an update in a lawsuit that started nearly ten years ago.
  • Several city facilities in Wichita will be closed tomorrow because of the 4th of July holiday.
  • 4th of July ceremony will be held tomorrow morning at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Wichita.
  • The city of Wichita will hold its annual Red, White and Boom fireworks show tomorrow night on July 4th.

Producers: Beth GolayEditors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
