Monday, July 3, 2023

Tis the season for beach reads, and we look at a new novel with a cover that screams beach read, even if it's title and synopsis hint at something more sinister.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left nine people injured at an Old Town nightclub.

Former foster parents in Kansas say they felt neglected by the state, and that has led hundreds to let their licenses to take in children expire.

A Kansas town asked a judge this week to dismiss a lawsuit over its rules that regulate beekeepers.

A federal appeals court ruled farmers in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and the Dakotas should be compensated for flooding on the Missouri River. This is an update in a lawsuit that started nearly ten years ago.

Several city facilities in Wichita will be closed tomorrow because of the 4th of July holiday.

4th of July ceremony will be held tomorrow morning at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Wichita.

The city of Wichita will hold its annual Red, White and Boom fireworks show tomorrow night on July 4th.

Producers: Beth GolayEditors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper