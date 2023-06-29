Thursday, June 29, 2023

Every Thursday, KMUW's Fletcher Powell offers his opinion on the latest movies and film festivals. This week he looks at a great director who's continuing to develop.

Plus more on these stories:



A second contract vote will determine the fate of an ongoing strike at Spirit AeroSystems.

Goats released last week in a Riverside park to eat poison ivy and other unwanted shrubs have successfully cleared the area.

The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications has announced that its non-emergency phone line, (316)290-1011, will be available 6 p.m. through 3 a.m. from June 30 – July 5, 2023.

Authorities are investigating an inmate death at the prison in El Dorado.

Newton, Kansas, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its men’s Mexican-American fastpitch softball tournament beginning tomorrow.

Nomar nights will take place tomorrow in Wichita's North End.

The Great Race automobile rally will stop in Wichita today.

