Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Every Thursday, KMUW's Fletcher Powell offers his opinion on the latest movies and film festivals. This week he looks at a great director who's continuing to develop.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A second contract vote will determine the fate of an ongoing strike at Spirit AeroSystems.
  • Goats released last week in a Riverside park to eat poison ivy and other unwanted shrubs have successfully cleared the area.
  • The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications has announced that its non-emergency phone line, (316)290-1011, will be available 6 p.m. through 3 a.m. from June 30 – July 5, 2023.
  • Authorities are investigating an inmate death at the prison in El Dorado.
  • Newton, Kansas, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its men’s Mexican-American fastpitch softball tournament beginning tomorrow.
  • Nomar nights will take place tomorrow in Wichita's North End.
  • The Great Race automobile rally will stop in Wichita today.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Hugo Phan, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

