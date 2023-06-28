Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Bird flu has hit the U.S. hard over the last couple of years. It’s left about 60 million chickens and turkeys dead across the nation, including 43,000 in Kansas. While the worst outbreak in U.S. history has been tapering off in recent months, researchers are working on a vaccine. We look at the potential for a vaccine and the challenges.

Plus more on these stories:



Spirit AeroSystems sent a new contract offer to the Machinists Union Tuesday as about 6,000 workers remain on strike at the facility.

Nurses at two Wichita hospitals are on strike until 7 a.m. this morning as they negotiate new contracts with Ascension Via Christi.

The City of Wichita is considering adding two new fire stations and a medical deployment team to improve the fire department’s response times.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says the white powdery substance in letters sent to public officials earlier this month is a mixture of rat poison and another powder.

Amid a flurry of new restrictions on transgender rights in Kansas, a Johnson County suburb is instituting a new policy aimed at protecting employees who want to undergo gender transitions.

Kansas will receive more than $450 million dollars in federal funding to improve high-speed internet across the state.

A new program being tested in Kansas will make it easier and less costly for people to become teachers.

The Wichita City Council continued its work Tuesday on next year’s proposed budget.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Kyle Palmer, Katie Peikes, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

