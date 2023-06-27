Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Hospitals in the United States have recruited nurses from around the world to combat U.S. labor shortages. But Samantha Horton of the Kansas News Service reports that problems in the complex system are slowing the flow of nurses that Kansas badly needs.

Plus more on these stories:



A Sedgwick County judge ruled on Monday that striking workers at Spirit AeroSystems cannot use violence or intimidation toward people crossing the picket line.

Nurses at St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals will go on strike for one day, beginning today.

Kansas will revert changes to transgender Kansans’ drivers licenses and birth certificates to reflect their sex assigned at birth, not the gender that matches their identity.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Monday appointed two new members to the Kansas Board of Regents, and she re-appointed board chairman Jon Rolph of Wichita.

The City of Wichita has received funding to preserve and make improvements to the pool house at the Charles McAfee Pool in McAdams Park.

Wichita State University will work with the US Department of Defense and the Air Force to perform testing on a KC-135 tanker.

Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport will begin offering direct flights to Phoenix beginning November 5th.

AAA projects record high travel this Fourth of July weekend.



