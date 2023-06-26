Monday, June 26, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
In the year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, more than a dozen states have made it illegal to provide abortions in most cases. But none, so far, punish women for obtaining abortions. As KMUW's Rose Conlon reports, a small but determined faction within the anti-abortion movement wants to change that.
Plus more on these stories:
- Around 6,000 workers at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita went on strike over the weekend after rejecting a contract offer from the company. It’s the first time they’ve gone on strike in nearly three decades.
- Union Pacific railroad is proposing a plan to do more air quality tests above a plume of contaminated groundwater in northeast Wichita.
- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach wants to prevent transgender people born in the state from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity.
- The board that oversees Kansas universities has set a timeline to review and potentially cut some academic programs.
- Research shows only 13% of Americans know about the new 988 suicide hotline, but statewide and national advertising campaigns are aimed at fixing that.
- The Salvation Army and Evergy are giving out free fans to people in need ahead of forecasted extreme heat.
- Fireworks season in the city of Wichita begins tomorrow. We have when and what you can shoot.
- Wichita State University is hosting a meet-and-greet for the men’s and women’s Shocker basketball teams tomorrow.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa and Suzanne Perez
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper