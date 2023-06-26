Monday, June 26, 2023

In the year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, more than a dozen states have made it illegal to provide abortions in most cases. But none, so far, punish women for obtaining abortions. As KMUW's Rose Conlon reports, a small but determined faction within the anti-abortion movement wants to change that.

Plus more on these stories:

Around 6,000 workers at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita went on strike over the weekend after rejecting a contract offer from the company. It’s the first time they’ve gone on strike in nearly three decades.

Union Pacific railroad is proposing a plan to do more air quality tests above a plume of contaminated groundwater in northeast Wichita.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach wants to prevent transgender people born in the state from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity.

The board that oversees Kansas universities has set a timeline to review and potentially cut some academic programs.

Research shows only 13% of Americans know about the new 988 suicide hotline, but statewide and national advertising campaigns are aimed at fixing that.

The Salvation Army and Evergy are giving out free fans to people in need ahead of forecasted extreme heat.

Fireworks season in the city of Wichita begins tomorrow. We have when and what you can shoot.

Wichita State University is hosting a meet-and-greet for the men’s and women’s Shocker basketball teams tomorrow.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay

Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa and Suzanne Perez

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

