Friday, June 23, 2023

Musician Wayne Gottstine's new album, Fallen, features songs that he first recorded in an acoustic setting with the band Split Lip Rayfield. Gottstine says although he remains fond of his time with that band, Fallen is the album he's been waiting his whole life to make. And, he adds, for a time, it looked like it might be his last recording. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Wayne Gottstine and has more.

Plus, more on these stories:



The state of Kansas will address next steps concerning groundwater contamination in Wichita at a public meeting Saturday.

The Sedgwick County Fair says a nonbinary artist will perform this summer, after some negative online feedback.

The City of Wichita could pay a half million dollars to settle a civil lawsuit related to an accidental shooting incident at the Old Cowtown Museum in 2020.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old inmate at the jail died by self-inflicted asphyxiation early Thursday.

The International Rescue Committee held an event for members of the public to learn more about refugees in Kansas.

A documentary film about local history will premiere this Sunday.

The Mid-America All Indian Museum in Wichita will host a Keeper of the Cultures powwow on Saturday.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Suzanne Perez, Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tadeo Ruiz

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

