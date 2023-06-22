Thursday, June 22, 2023
Musician David Nail says that because live performance is an important element to his career, he treats each show as a special event. Nail recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin who has more.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Workers at Spirit AeroSystems are preparing to go on strike for the first time since 1995, when the Wichita facility was owned by Boeing..
- Kansas hospitals are still experiencing record high vacancy and job turnover rates.
- Kansas has some of the lowest court costs to file an eviction in the U.S. New research indicates that raising filing fees could decrease eviction rates.
- A former undersheriff who killed an unarmed man in 2017 has lost his Kansas law enforcement license.
- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an investigation into suspicious letters sent to public officials has expanded beyond Kansas, so the FBI will now lead the investigation.
- A Kansas man is facing federal charges of making threats on social media against a Pride event in Nashville.
- A Wichita-based group that wants to improve health equity for Spanish speakers has received grant funding to increase vaccination rates among indigenous communities from Guatemala.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Samantha Horton, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Tadeo Ruiz
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper