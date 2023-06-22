Thursday, June 22, 2023

Musician David Nail says that because live performance is an important element to his career, he treats each show as a special event. Nail recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin who has more.

Plus, more on these stories:



Workers at Spirit AeroSystems are preparing to go on strike for the first time since 1995, when the Wichita facility was owned by Boeing..

Kansas hospitals are still experiencing record high vacancy and job turnover rates.

Kansas has some of the lowest court costs to file an eviction in the U.S. New research indicates that raising filing fees could decrease eviction rates.

A former undersheriff who killed an unarmed man in 2017 has lost his Kansas law enforcement license.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an investigation into suspicious letters sent to public officials has expanded beyond Kansas, so the FBI will now lead the investigation.

A Kansas man is facing federal charges of making threats on social media against a Pride event in Nashville.

A Wichita-based group that wants to improve health equity for Spanish speakers has received grant funding to increase vaccination rates among indigenous communities from Guatemala.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Samantha Horton, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Tadeo Ruiz

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

