Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published June 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Last month, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law legalizing fentanyl test strips. It’s the only harm reduction law that’s been passed since 2017. In other states like Illinois, broader public health policy measures have been in place for years, and it’s helping communities impacted by substance use.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Nearly 8,000 workers at Spirit AeroSystems will vote on the company’s contract proposal Wednesday.
  • Kansas will not immediately enforce a controversial new abortion law set to take effect July 1st.
  • The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are continuing to investigate a series of suspicious letters sent to public officials in Kansas.
  • The Wichita school district may not raise its property tax rate this year.
  • A federal judge has struck down an Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for children as unconstitutional.
  • The City of Wichita municipal courts will no longer require the mandatory minimum sentences for being charged with driving on a suspended license.
  • The Automobilia Moonlight Car Show is in jeopardy after the City of Wichita denied its permit to close parts of Douglas Avenue.
  • The City of Wichita released about 130 goats Tuesday in a Riverside park as part of a pilot program to keep brush under control.

    Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
    Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay
    Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, and Suzanne Perez
    Theme Music: Torin Andersen
    Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

    Beth Golay
    Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
