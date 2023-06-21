Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Last month, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law legalizing fentanyl test strips. It’s the only harm reduction law that’s been passed since 2017. In other states like Illinois, broader public health policy measures have been in place for years, and it’s helping communities impacted by substance use.

Plus, more on these stories:



Nearly 8,000 workers at Spirit AeroSystems will vote on the company’s contract proposal Wednesday.

Kansas will not immediately enforce a controversial new abortion law set to take effect July 1st.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are continuing to investigate a series of suspicious letters sent to public officials in Kansas.

The Wichita school district may not raise its property tax rate this year.

A federal judge has struck down an Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for children as unconstitutional.

The City of Wichita municipal courts will no longer require the mandatory minimum sentences for being charged with driving on a suspended license.

The Automobilia Moonlight Car Show is in jeopardy after the City of Wichita denied its permit to close parts of Douglas Avenue.

The City of Wichita released about 130 goats Tuesday in a Riverside park as part of a pilot program to keep brush under control.

