Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Comic book sales in 2021 topped $2 billion dollars, thanks in part to the massive popularity of movies adapted from comics. Locally, two comic book creators have built a dedicated audience for a series they created and publish themselves. Ace Nuckolls and Chris Rau talked with Daniel Caudill about the origins and – the future – of their comic book series, Magnus the Brave.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Some Kansas state legislators and public officials plan to remain vigilant after receiving letters containing a white substance over the weekend.
- A community health center is offering screenings to residents impacted by groundwater contamination near 29th and Grove.
- Kansas has won a $43 million grant to expand internet speeds in remote and underserved communities.
- Sprinklers and hoses are in overdrive across parts of the Midwest as the drought rages on and people try to keep their lawns green.
- Kansas may restrict the planting of ornamental pear trees that wreak havoc on the environment.
- National Guardsmen from Kansas participated in an exercise this month that dealt with responding to a cyber attack.
- 15 minority nonprofits are sharing $100,000 in grant funding from the United Way of the Plains.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Xcaret Nuñez, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper