Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Comic book sales in 2021 topped $2 billion dollars, thanks in part to the massive popularity of movies adapted from comics. Locally, two comic book creators have built a dedicated audience for a series they created and publish themselves. Ace Nuckolls and Chris Rau talked with Daniel Caudill about the origins and – the future – of their comic book series, Magnus the Brave.

Plus, more on these stories:



Some Kansas state legislators and public officials plan to remain vigilant after receiving letters containing a white substance over the weekend.

A community health center is offering screenings to residents impacted by groundwater contamination near 29th and Grove.

Kansas has won a $43 million grant to expand internet speeds in remote and underserved communities.

Sprinklers and hoses are in overdrive across parts of the Midwest as the drought rages on and people try to keep their lawns green.

Kansas may restrict the planting of ornamental pear trees that wreak havoc on the environment.

National Guardsmen from Kansas participated in an exercise this month that dealt with responding to a cyber attack.

15 minority nonprofits are sharing $100,000 in grant funding from the United Way of the Plains.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Xcaret Nuñez, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

