Monday, June 19, 2023
The current state of water in Kansas is top of mind for residents, farmers and city officials, and it's an issue determined by multiple factors - including the quality and quantity of Kansas water sources. KMUW's Sarah Jane Crespo talked about this with a panel of experts at last week's virtual Engage ICT. We'll hear part of that discussion.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Initial tests show letters containing white powder sent to Kansas lawmakers did not contain a biological agent.
- Nearly 8,000 workers at Spirit AeroSystems could go on strike later this week, based on the results of a contract vote.
- Textron Aviation plans to build a state of the art training center at its east Wichita campus.
- A Wichita-area transportation agency is seeking feedback on residents' priorities when it comes to getting around town.
- A Topeka group is opposing a new dollar store in a food desert, saying dollar stores are making Kansas food deserts worse.
- Sedgwick County will collect hazardous household waste on Saturday.
- Wichita’s Parks Department is considering applying for a grant through the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.
Producers: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Sarah Jane Crespo, Haley Crowson, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack Blaise Mesa, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper