Monday, June 19, 2023

The current state of water in Kansas is top of mind for residents, farmers and city officials, and it's an issue determined by multiple factors - including the quality and quantity of Kansas water sources. KMUW's Sarah Jane Crespo talked about this with a panel of experts at last week's virtual Engage ICT. We'll hear part of that discussion.

Plus, more on these stories:



Initial tests show letters containing white powder sent to Kansas lawmakers did not contain a biological agent.

Nearly 8,000 workers at Spirit AeroSystems could go on strike later this week, based on the results of a contract vote.

Textron Aviation plans to build a state of the art training center at its east Wichita campus.

A Wichita-area transportation agency is seeking feedback on residents' priorities when it comes to getting around town.

A Topeka group is opposing a new dollar store in a food desert, saying dollar stores are making Kansas food deserts worse.

Sedgwick County will collect hazardous household waste on Saturday.

Wichita’s Parks Department is considering applying for a grant through the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.

