Friday, June 16, 2023

When Gov't Mule recorded its 2021 Grammy-nominated album Heavy Load Blues, the group was also hard at work on its follow-up, the just-released Peace... Like A River. The band's guitarist and vocalist Warren Haynes recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about the recording of the new album and some of its lyrical themes.

Plus more on these stories:



Nurses at St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals will go on strike for one day on June 27.

Kansas lawmakers will continue to focus on election security despite a lack of evidence of widespread fraud.

The Wichita Public Library’s Big Read book for 2024 will be “There There” by Tommy Orange.

A Wichita attorney has been appointed to the Sedgwick County District Court.

A major milestone has been reached in the clean-up of the old Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in DeSoto.

Wichita State and the University of Kansas men’s basketball teams are set to meet in the regular season for the first time in almost 30 years.

Wichita will join the nation in celebrating Juneteenth this weekend.

And in observance of Juneteenth on Monday, many Wichita and Sedgwick county services and attractions will be closed.

