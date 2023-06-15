Thursday, June 15, 2023

Musician James McMurtry has never shied away from controversy. Recently, he's taken to raising his voice against anti-drag laws and what he sees as other threats to the LGBTQ community. He's even appeared in drag a time or two himself. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with McMurtry and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes Wednesday for all six state public universities.



The controversial Grain Belt Express power transmission line could begin construction next year in Kansas and Missouri after approval of an amended agreement.

Sedgwick County is eyeing the Murfin building as a potential new home for its administrative offices.

Nurses at St. Joseph hospital have voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced Wednesday that she has breast cancer.

Regenerative agriculture is a movement that takes a conservation approach to farming with practices that are often influenced by Indigenous knowledge.

Long-time Sedgwick County Counselor Mike Pepoon will retire later this year.

