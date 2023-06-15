Thursday, June 15, 2023
Musician James McMurtry has never shied away from controversy. Recently, he's taken to raising his voice against anti-drag laws and what he sees as other threats to the LGBTQ community. He's even appeared in drag a time or two himself. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with McMurtry and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes Wednesday for all six state public universities.
- The controversial Grain Belt Express power transmission line could begin construction next year in Kansas and Missouri after approval of an amended agreement.
- Sedgwick County is eyeing the Murfin building as a potential new home for its administrative offices.
- Nurses at St. Joseph hospital have voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike.
- Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced Wednesday that she has breast cancer.
- Regenerative agriculture is a movement that takes a conservation approach to farming with practices that are often influenced by Indigenous knowledge.
- Long-time Sedgwick County Counselor Mike Pepoon will retire later this year.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Samantha Horton, Suzanne Perez, and Eve Tesfaye
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper