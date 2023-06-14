© 2023 KMUW
Beginning at 2 pm, KMUW will carry live special coverage of former President Trump’s federal court appearance in Miami on charges of classified documents possession.
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published June 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
It's summer reading season, and my fellow KMUW book reviewer, Suzanne Perez, and I sat down to discuss the new titles we hope to read over the summer.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas is putting a $3.6 million federal grant toward preventing youth suicide in Wyandotte County and southeastern Kansas.
  • Law enforcement officials held a news conference Tuesday to talk about how they will enforce a new anti-human smuggling law.
  • Neighbors want Evergy and the city of Wichita to change their plans to build a transmission line along a bike path between Hillside and Oliver.
  • The City of Wichita has amended its ordinances for placing temporary signs during an election period.
  • Kansas internet provider Craw-Kan has received a $50 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build out broadband infrastructure in southeastern Kansas.
  • An online dashboard has been created to track the implementation of recommended changes to the Wichita Police Department made in a recent investigative audit.
  • Professional golfers will compete beginning Thursday at the Wichita Open.

Producers: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tadeo Ruiz
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
