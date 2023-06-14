Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
It's summer reading season, and my fellow KMUW book reviewer, Suzanne Perez, and I sat down to discuss the new titles we hope to read over the summer.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas is putting a $3.6 million federal grant toward preventing youth suicide in Wyandotte County and southeastern Kansas.
- Law enforcement officials held a news conference Tuesday to talk about how they will enforce a new anti-human smuggling law.
- Neighbors want Evergy and the city of Wichita to change their plans to build a transmission line along a bike path between Hillside and Oliver.
- The City of Wichita has amended its ordinances for placing temporary signs during an election period.
- Kansas internet provider Craw-Kan has received a $50 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build out broadband infrastructure in southeastern Kansas.
- An online dashboard has been created to track the implementation of recommended changes to the Wichita Police Department made in a recent investigative audit.
- Professional golfers will compete beginning Thursday at the Wichita Open.
Producers: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tadeo Ruiz
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper