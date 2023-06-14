Wednesday, June 14, 2023

It's summer reading season, and my fellow KMUW book reviewer, Suzanne Perez, and I sat down to discuss the new titles we hope to read over the summer.

Kansas is putting a $3.6 million federal grant toward preventing youth suicide in Wyandotte County and southeastern Kansas.

Law enforcement officials held a news conference Tuesday to talk about how they will enforce a new anti-human smuggling law.

Neighbors want Evergy and the city of Wichita to change their plans to build a transmission line along a bike path between Hillside and Oliver.

The City of Wichita has amended its ordinances for placing temporary signs during an election period.

Kansas internet provider Craw-Kan has received a $50 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build out broadband infrastructure in southeastern Kansas.

An online dashboard has been created to track the implementation of recommended changes to the Wichita Police Department made in a recent investigative audit.

Professional golfers will compete beginning Thursday at the Wichita Open.

