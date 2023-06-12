© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, June 12, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published June 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Since the age of the dinosaurs, pallid sturgeon have thrived in what’s become the Missouri River. The fish made it through mass extinctions and multiple ice ages. But populations have plummeted over the last 90 years as humans installed dams and engineered the river current. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports the pallid sturgeon’s struggle may be a signal of larger issues in the Missouri River.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita students will pay more for school lunch next school year, according to a proposal Board of Education members will consider tonight.
  • About 70 percent of Kansas Medicaid recipients who’ve had their eligibility reviewed since April lost their coverage. The state has one of the highest rates for taking people off Medicaid this spring.
  • Kansas has quadrupled the number of doctors who can perform specialized child abuse exams in the last year.
  • A new kiosk at Wichita City Hall will serve as a one-stop resource center for residents.
  • The Kansas Humane Society will host a free pet clinic at the Linwood
  • Recreation Center this Saturday.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Samantha Horton, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Elizabeth Rembert
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

