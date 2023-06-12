Monday, June 12, 2023

Since the age of the dinosaurs, pallid sturgeon have thrived in what’s become the Missouri River. The fish made it through mass extinctions and multiple ice ages. But populations have plummeted over the last 90 years as humans installed dams and engineered the river current. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports the pallid sturgeon’s struggle may be a signal of larger issues in the Missouri River.

Wichita students will pay more for school lunch next school year, according to a proposal Board of Education members will consider tonight.

About 70 percent of Kansas Medicaid recipients who’ve had their eligibility reviewed since April lost their coverage. The state has one of the highest rates for taking people off Medicaid this spring.

Kansas has quadrupled the number of doctors who can perform specialized child abuse exams in the last year.

A new kiosk at Wichita City Hall will serve as a one-stop resource center for residents.

The Kansas Humane Society will host a free pet clinic at the Linwood

Recreation Center this Saturday.

