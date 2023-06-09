Friday, June 9, 2023

Robbie Fulks recently released his first-ever bluegrass album, titled Bluegrass Vacation. Fulks recently told KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin that some of the album's best songs come from his personal experiences.

Plus more on these stories:



Nurses and state officials gathered in Wichita Thursday to celebrate a new law that improves workplace safety for health care workers.

Residents are invited to a public meeting this month to address groundwater contamination northeast of downtown Wichita.

The annual Wichita Pride unity march and family picnic will take place this Sunday.

Southwest Airlines will resume daily flights to Las Vegas this fall from Eisenhower National Airport.

Raises for state workers in Kansas will cost more than lawmakers estimated and could lead to a budget crisis next year.

Starting Sunday, livestock producers will have to get a prescription from a veterinarian to buy antibiotics that they could previously purchase over-the-counter.

The Kansas Humane Society has waived its adoption fees through Friday on dogs six months or older.

Producer: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Samantha Horton, Dylan Lysen, Xcaret Nuñez, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

