Friday, June 9, 2023
Robbie Fulks recently released his first-ever bluegrass album, titled Bluegrass Vacation. Fulks recently told KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin that some of the album's best songs come from his personal experiences.
Plus more on these stories:
- Nurses and state officials gathered in Wichita Thursday to celebrate a new law that improves workplace safety for health care workers.
- Residents are invited to a public meeting this month to address groundwater contamination northeast of downtown Wichita.
- The annual Wichita Pride unity march and family picnic will take place this Sunday.
- Southwest Airlines will resume daily flights to Las Vegas this fall from Eisenhower National Airport.
- Raises for state workers in Kansas will cost more than lawmakers estimated and could lead to a budget crisis next year.
- Starting Sunday, livestock producers will have to get a prescription from a veterinarian to buy antibiotics that they could previously purchase over-the-counter.
- The Kansas Humane Society has waived its adoption fees through Friday on dogs six months or older.
Producer: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Samantha Horton, Dylan Lysen, Xcaret Nuñez, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper