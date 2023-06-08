Thursday, June 8, 2023

When you turn on the TV these days it’s easy to find a dating show. There’s "The Bachelor", "Love Island" and "Love is Blind", to name a few. And now, there’s even one focused on farmers. FOX’s “Farmer Wants a Wife” recently wrapped up its first season. The show got Harvest Public Media’s Xcaret Nuñez wondering what dating is like for farmers and ranchers. She started by visiting one of the show’s contestants.

Plus more on these stories:



The University of Kansas Medical Center is launching a new effort to help improve health outcomes in Black and African American communities. It will have locations in Sedgwick and Wyandotte counties.

Sedgwick County is pursuing a grant to help build a new emergency preparedness center.

University of Kansas Health System experts are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated as a new analysis finds COVID-19 caused kids to miss millions of school days.

Health insurance company CareSource and Kansas advocacy groups announced a partnership Wednesday to compete for one of the three Kansas Medicaid contracts up for renewal.

Kansas State University's campus in Salina is receiving almost $5 million dollars in federal funding to help address the national shortage of pilots.

McConnell Air Force Base will hold a change of command ceremony on Friday.

The Mid-American All-Indian Museum is hosting Rock the Native Vote on Saturday.

Wichita’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce will host a family-friendly drag story time Thursday evening at Wichita’s Advanced Learning Library.

Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Samantha Horton, Xcaret Nuñez, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

