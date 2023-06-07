Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Politicians have long been promising one policy or another could stem the bleeding of population that’s defined rural Kansas almost since the days of homesteaders. But as Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, the forces making small towns even smaller persist.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas abortion clinics filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging several state abortion restrictions.

Members of the Hispanic community are concerned about a new law that could target households of mixed-citizenship status.

ICT-1’s mobile mental health response program will expand later this year.

Wichita residents can comment on transportation safety strategies at a meeting Thursday.

Kansans are eligible for free at-home COVID test kits while supplies last.

Substance misuse and suicide deaths are up nationally and in Kansas, according to a new report from Trust for America’s Health.

